Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Washington to attend NATO Leaders' Summit in the US capital on July 9-11.

Washington is hosting the three-day summit where 32 NATO allies will make key decisions about how to continue to protect their 1 billion citizens as the world faces "the most dangerous" security environment since the Cold War, as well as mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance.

The leaders will exchange views on the organisation's efforts for deterrence and defence in the face of challenges and risks to the alliance's geography, as well as the situation in Ukraine and assistance for that country.

Terrorism, one of the main threats to the alliance, will also be discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU representatives, and leaders of NATO's partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, will attend relevant sessions.

Türkiye's expectations

Erdogan will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the heads of state and government level, where Stoltenberg and Biden will deliver opening remarks.

Before leaving for the US, Erdogan said on Tuesday that Türkiye's expectations for the summit are to obtain results that pay heed to allies’ sensitivities about national security and strengthen the spirit of unity and solidarity of the alliance.

"During our talks, we will draw attention to the rising threat of terror in the world, first and foremost in nearby regions. We will underscore the importance of stepping up NATO’s efforts to put up a determined and holistic fight against terrorist groups," he told reporters.

Stressing that Türkiye is one of the top five NATO allies in contributions to its missions and operations, Erdogan said his country is doing more than its share.

Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of state and government on the margins of the summit, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who was appointed to lead NATO beginning Oct. 1.