BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
'No disruption' to production despite worker strikes: Samsung
More than 5,000 members of the National Samsung Electronic Union stopped working on Monday as part of a long-running battle over pay and benefits.
'No disruption' to production despite worker strikes: Samsung
Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union stage a rally as they begin a three-day general strike. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
July 9, 2024

South Korean tech giant Samsung has said that production was not being disrupted despite a three-day general strike by thousands of workers.

"There has been no disruption to production," local media quoted Samsung as saying on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 members of the National Samsung Electronic Union stopped working on Monday, the organisation said, as part of a long-running battle over pay and benefits.

The union has more than 30,000 members — more than a fifth of the company's total workforce.

Park Seol, a senior member of the union, said that production was being affected.

"But more importantly, the company should understand that we aren't trying just to affect their production line, we want them to hear our voice and understand how desperate we are," he said.

RelatedSamsung workers start three-day strike over pay after talks failed
RECOMMENDED

Profits

The union has been locked in negotiations with management since January, but the two sides have failed to narrow differences on benefits and a 5.1 percent pay raise offer from the firm was rejected.

In a regulatory filing last week, Samsung Electronics said that its April-June operating profits were expected to rise to $7.54 billion (10.4 trillion won), up 1,452.2 percent from a year earlier.

Sales, meanwhile, are expected to rise 23.3 percent to 74 trillion won, Samsung said.

Samsung Electronics is the world's largest memory chip maker and accounts for a significant chunk of the global output of high-end chips.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition