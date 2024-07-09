The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine after a deadly Russian strike on a Kiev children's hospital, a spokesman for the world body has said.

The session scheduled for 10:00 am (1400 GMT) on Tuesday follows a request from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UN spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said.

Zelenskyy said 38 people were killed and 190 wounded Monday in a wave of missiles that targeted towns and cities.

He said Kiev was "initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian strike on civilian infrastructure".