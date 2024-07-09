Israel polarises Europe. As of July 7, it has inevitably polarised France. While the leftist parliament faction sympathises with Palestine on the one side, the far-right supports Israel on the other side.

In the middle of this tension, which has sparked violence in the streets, President Emmanuel Macron is sitting on a bed of nails. For Israel, the New Popular Front's election victory is undeniably not good news.

The leftist coalition's chief and former presidential candidate Jean Luc Melenchon has described Israel's war on Gaza as a "genocide" and called for cutting arms trade with Israel to force Tel Aviv into a ceasefire.

Perhaps a National Rally victory, in which the parliamentary majority was led by a young firebrand pro-Israeli puppet chief of the party, with his strings pulled by an old hand lioness, would have been great for Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government.

Yet, considering the profound transformation that the French political landscape had in recent years, especially within the far-right, Israel will continue to cast fly rods for fishing in the seas of its former Cold War ally.

From anti-Semitism to supporting Israel

While the Holocaust seems to be losing its societal legitimacy to tolerate Israeli crimes, and its narrative no longer resonates as strongly as it once did in Europe, a significant shift is taking place within the far-right political elites.

Along with their anti-Muslim sentiment, and xenophobic and anti-immigration rhetoric, many far-right groups are now staunch supporters of Israel, breaking from their traditionally anti-Semitic views.

Marine Le Pen's words from May 29 about her father exemplify this shift: "Relations between Jean-Marie Le Pen and the Jewish community have been extremely difficult," and he "has made this difficulty worse by multiplying provocations."

However, according to her, "the National Front has always been Zionist." The daughter who rejected her father's political inheritance added, "The National Front, historically, has always been for the creation of a Jewish state."

Jordan Bardella also recently commented on Armenia, Slovenia, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognising Palestine, stating in a news conference, "I'm not saying that this should not remain a horizon, but recognising a Palestinian state as we speak would be recognising terrorism. It would be granting political legitimacy to an organisation that provides in its charter for the destruction of the State of Israel."

Le Pen and Bardella are aware of the political and demographic clout of the French Jews and thus made an effort to appear sympathetic to the Jewish population in order to legitimise themselves politically by rejecting the party's anti-Semitic legacy.

"The only political movement that is truly a shield to protect our compatriots of Jewish faith … is the National Rally. I have never wavered on this subject," Le Pen said.

But the far-right has failed to win overwhelming support from the Jewish population. According to polls, the RN is estimated to have received a maximum of around 20,000 votes among Jewish voters in the first round, slightly more than 10 percent of the Jewish electorate, although official records of religious affiliation are not kept in France due to its strict secularism.