Sixty children from a school in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has visited the TRNC Assembly to express solidarity with Palestinian children in Gaza.

Organising a representative session in the TRNC Assembly on Wednesday, the children called on the world "to not let children die in Gaza."

After the visit, Deniz Erdal, one of the students participating in the meeting in the General Assembly, said they were saddened to learn about Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza.

"15,350 children have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, 2023," said Erdal, adding that they wanted to make their voices heard against the killing of children by war and hunger.

The students read poems at the TRNC Republican Assembly, calling on the world, "Let no child die in Gaza."