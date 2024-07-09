In 1948, Hilweh Siyam, a woman in her 40s, was killed by a Zionist sniper in northern Silwan town in occupied East Jerusalem. Since then, the neighbourhood has been known as Wadi Hilweh, meaning "Hilweh Valley".

Since then, Israel has expanded illegal Jewish settlements in Silwan, and more so over recent years, specifically targeting certain families, communal spaces, and community leaders.

Today, the residents of Wadi Hilweh, including Hilweh Siyam's grandchildren, still continue to resist the brutal occupation.

One of her grandchildren, Jawad Siyam, established the Wadi Hilweh Information Center in 2009 to nurture a sense of belonging in the local community, and particularly for the youth to hold onto their history.

He believes occupation can only start to flourish if Palestinian youth forget their land and heritage.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center now faces a demolition threat by the Israeli occupation, citing unlicensed construction. However, this claim is unfounded as the building was constructed before 1967 when Israel annexed East Jerusalem.

This is not the first time Jawad, the centre's director, and the Silwan community have faced demolition threats with baseless reasons, and he remains committed not to abandon the place.

"They can destroy the place, but they cannot destroy the idea. The idea remains with me, and I will continue working as long as I exist," he tells TRT World.

'Quiet deportation'

Most Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem have not obtained Israeli citizenship and were instead compelled to become "permanent residents" after Israel's unilateral annexation of the city.

However, even this permanent residency status can expire if they are unable to pay burdensome taxes such as the "arnona," a municipal tax imposed on Palestinians residing in areas under Israeli control, which Israeli authorities define as essential for "maintaining a connection to the city".

Between 1967 and 2022, Israel revoked the residency status of 14,808 Palestinians from East Jerusalem, according to figures from the Interior Ministry published by the human rights group Hamoked, which has termed it a "quiet deportation" policy.

If residency is not revoked, authorities typically declare targeted houses illegal and force Palestinian owners either to demolish them themselves by set deadlines or or pay to have Israeli bulldozers crush their homes

This situation is particularly prevalent in occupied East Jerusalem's Silwan area, located adjacent to the southern wall of the Al Aqsa compound.

Despite having some of the highest arnona taxes, Palestinian taxpayers in Silwan say they receive almost no services and are deprived of basic rights such as adequate parking and reliable water sources.

Community on target

On the same day Jawad Siyam established the Wadi Hilweh Information Center in 2009, Israeli authorities issued a demolition order for the building. The order remained frozen for a decade, before being renewed in 2019.

“Over the course of those 10 years, the centre was frequently raided, team members were arrested, including myself on multiple occasions, and I faced constant pressure and exorbitant taxes,” Jawad says.

He pays approximately 25,000 Israeli shekels for the tax annually, which is over $6,700.

At the beginning of this year, the municipality filed charges against Jawad, accusing him of “using a building without a licence in an area where construction is prohibited.” Last week, the final hearing was held, and the demolition order was issued.

"During the hearings, the discussions did not focus on the structure itself or the building permit. Instead, they discussed the activities conducted inside the building," Jawad says, highlighting that the order primarily targets the local communal unity and not just the building.

"They gave me one year to demolish it myself. However, I have informed them that I will not do it. They can come and demolish it at any time. In such a scenario, I would be required to cover the demolition costs, which could range from 60,000 to 200,o00 shekels, depending on the scale of the destruction."

Since September 13, 1993, when the Oslo Agreement was signed, until the end of 2022, Israel demolished 2,787 structures in East Jerusalem, including 213 funded by international donors, human rights groups Word Council of Churches (WCC) reported.

Demolitions in East Jerusalem reached a peak last year with 229 structures demolished, the highest since 2009. And as of this year, 102 Palestinian structures have already been demolished, according to data by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Recording the occupation

The community hub that Jawad runs, operates out of a single room spanning approximately 35 square metres.