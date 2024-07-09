As anti-war and Palestinian solidarity protests swept across the United States and the world earlier this year, civil disobedience has once again become a contested buzzword in American public debate.

Who has the right to protest for a cause, and how? Those questions have been the source of deep debate for a long time. They resurfaced in the US recently, amid a backlash against campus protests in solidarity with Gaza.

"I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus," declared a student speaker at Harvard's commencement ceremony in May.

Her remarks were swiftly denounced on social media. For many, breaking American laws, even non-violently, is not legitimate protest, let alone a right. Others go further, saying lawbreakers, regardless of their intentions, must suffer punishment.

In the words of one Columbia University student, "college students have the right to both free speech and civil disobedience, but students who commit acts of civil disobedience should expect, and in fact welcome, consequences like arrest and expulsion to bring attention to their cause of the day."

Such consequences are already observable: students at universities like the City University of New York face felony charges that will negatively impact their academic, professional and personal futures.

Peaceful protest has been used and abused to delegitimise social movements many times in the past century. But it was only during the 1960s that debates about the justification of nonviolent civil disobedience began to gain traction in the US.

Debating dissent

In September 1960, in the midst of the Algerian War for independence against France, French intellectuals published the Manifesto of the 121. Signed by luminaries such as Simone de Beauvoir, Alain Resnais, and Jean-Paul Sartre, the manifesto supported the anti-colonial struggle for independence in Algeria and denounced the criminalisation of antiwar dissent in France.

How would an organised society be possible if citizens had the right to disobey some law at their discretion?

That same year, Nicola Chiaromonte and Ignazio Silone, editors of the Italian magazine Tempo Presente, published a Declaration of Solidarity with French intellectuals in which they argued that every citizen, in democratic systems or otherwise, has a right to civil disobedience. But when this was republished in English in The Yale Review, the perspective prompted a backlash among American conservatives.

Irving Kristol, one of the most influential conservative pundits in the 1960s, argued in the same magazine against a right to civil disobedience along the same lines as today's critics. French intellectuals, for Kristol, could disobey the law, "but they have no right to disobey them. Civil disobedience is a human privilege; there are moments when some of us may feel it to be a human duty; but it cannot be formulated as a civic (or democratic) right."

Years later, Kristol would wield the same argument against those who claimed a right and duty to civil disobedience against the Vietnam War.

The argument is compelling at first sight: How could the law authorise citizens to break itself? This seems to call into question the very idea of a political life regulated by the rule of law. How would an organised society be possible if citizens had the right to disobey some law at their discretion?

A right to resistance?

The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen (1789), one of the pivotal documents of the French Revolution, provides for a right to resist oppression. But the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), one of the main legal documents of the twentieth century, is much more reticent about the existence of such a right.

It only recognises in its Preamble that when human beings do not have their human rights respected, they resort as a matter of fact to resistance. The declaration says nothing about whether they have a right to do so.

That the declaration does not include such a right was a strategic decision, aimed at not justifying resistance against the very countries that were shaping the new international legal order: European colonial powers such as Britain and France as well as the United States, where racial segregation and lynchings were a daily reality for many citizens.

The existence of a legal right to civil disobedience is hence fragile. Certain forms of disobedience have been legalised around the world, such as the right to conscientious objection to military service. But how could the right of activists to occupy private property, for example, be made legal?