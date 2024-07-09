Türkiye has urged NATO allies to take a stance against Israel's aggression against Gaza, said Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

"We, members of the world's most powerful defence organisation, cannot turn a blind eye to one of the most pressing global issues, to the immense human catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

"This bloodshed and Israel's massacres must stop," Kurtulmus told a NATO parliamentary summit in the US on Tuesday.

Kurtulmus is visiting the US until July 10 to attend the summit, which brings together parliamentary leaders from NATO's 32 members plus Ukraine, including 23 speakers of parliament.