Russia has come under fire at the UN Security Council for conducting "systemic attacks" on Ukraine's medical facilities after a wave of deadly strikes across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 38 people across Ukraine were killed -- including four children - and 190 wounded in the wave of nearly 40 missiles that targeted several towns and cities on Monday, damaging a children's hospital.

"Intentionally directing attacks against a protected hospital is a war crime, and perpetrators must be held to account," Joyce Msuya, acting under-secretary for humanitarian affairs, told the emergency meeting on Tuesday.

"These incidents are part of a deeply concerning pattern of systemic attacks harming healthcare and other civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," Msuya added.

Kiev said a children's hospital was struck by a Russian cruise missile with components produced in NATO member countries.

First responders found children receiving cancer treatment laying in hospital beds that had been hastily set up in parks and on sidewalks after they were evacuated from the affected facilities, Msuya said.

Kiev's UN envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya said Moscow "deliberately targeted perhaps the most vulnerable and defenceless group in any society," showing council members what he said was evidence a Russian cruise missile targeted the children's hospital.

Representing Ukraine's leading ally, the United States, envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the strikes "chilling."

"Yesterday's attack makes abundantly clear (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not interested in peace. He's committed to wreaking death and destruction in pursuit of his war of aggression," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Britain's envoy to the UN, Barbara Woodward, called Russia's attacks "cowardly depravity," while France's envoy, Nicolas de Riviere, said, "Russia has deliberately targeted residential neighbourhoods and healthcare infrastructure."

'Another low'