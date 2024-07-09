WORLD
Spain beat France 2-1 to reach Euro 2024 final
Spain's Lamine Yamal, at just 16 years old, scores a spectacular goal to become the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup.
Daniel Olmo is hugged by his teammates after his deflected shot gave Spain the lead, coming just four minutes after Lamine Yamal's (right) opening goal. / Photo: AFP / AFP
July 9, 2024

Spain have struck twice in five minutes in a pulsating first half to secure a 2-1 comeback win over France as a record-breaking goal from teenager Lamine Yamal and a Dani Olmo effort propelled them into the Euro 2024 final.

The 16-year-old Yamal cancelled out Randal Kolo Muani's opener on Tuesday with a sublime shot in the 21st minute to become the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup tournament before Olmo added another in the 25th for his third goal in the knockout stage.

The Spaniards, who have won every game of the tournament so far, will now face the winners of Wednesday's match between England and Netherlands in the final in Berlin on Sunday as they hunt a record-breaking fourth European crown.

A stunning left-footed effort

Spain had an early chance when Yamal, the youngest player to feature in a World Cup or Euro semi-final, floated a cross to the far post but Fabian Ruiz headed over the bar.

France did better from an almost identical move in the ninth minute with Kylian Mbappe, playing without a mask after breaking his nose earlier in the tournament, crossing for Kolo Muani to head in their first goal from open play at Euro 2024.

France struck first, with Randal Kolo Muani netting a header in the ninth minute. This was France's first open-play goal of the tournament, and it ultimately became their final goal of Euro 2024.

But the Spaniards, who were missing suspended Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand as well as injured Pedri, quickly turned the game around.

Yamal curled a stunning left-footed effort from 25 metres in off the post to break another record held by Brazil great Pele, as the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup.

Before France had any time to recover Olmo completed their lightning-quick comeback in the 25th with a shot that was turned in by France's Jules Kounde.

France, who had only conceded one goal in their previous five games in t he tournament, upped the tempo after the break and had chances through Mbappe and Theo Hernandez.

But the 2022 World Cup finalists could not carve out an equaliser.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
