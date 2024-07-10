Wednesday, July 10, 2024

1902 GMT — The US has agreed to send Israel hundreds of 500-pound bombs from a shipment that the Biden administration withheld because of concerns about Israeli assaults in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, according to two US officials.

US President Joe Biden announced in May that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah over concern for the well-being of hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.

The White House announced at the time that they were holding up a shipment of 1,800 2,000-pound (900-kilogramme) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225-kilogramme) bombs because of the president’s concerns.

1841 GMT — Palestinians seek diplomatic support on Israeli jail conditions

The Palestinian Authority has asked diplomats in a meeting in the occupied West Bank to speak out on "unacceptable" conditions suffered by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, the Palestinian minister of state for foreign affairs, invited mostly European diplomats as well as representatives from international organisations to show them a three-minute video containing testimonies from Palestinians detained by Israel in recent months.

The compilation of footage and media interviews point to mistreatment in Israeli jails and allegations of torture, which Israeli authorities deny.

"This is unacceptable, this is against all human rights laws, and it needs to stop," Shahin told the meeting in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority.

1815 GMT — UN warns of 'mass suffering' from Israel's Gaza displacement order

The UN has warned about Israel's recent directive for residents to leave Gaza City, saying that it would exacerbate the "mass suffering of Palestinian families."

"OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) warns that Israel's instruction for people to leave Gaza City will only fuel mass suffering for Palestinian families, many of whom have been displaced again and again," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric reiterated the UN's demand to "respect international humanitarian law," adding that "the level of fighting and destruction that we are seeing in recent days as the cease-fire talks are ongoing is truly shocking."

1800 GMT — UK urges Gaza ceasefire amid Israel's school attacks

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has expressed concern over recent reports of civilian casualties in Israeli strikes on schools housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement on X, Lammy described the situation as "appalling" and underscored the urgent need for measures to protect civilians amid ongoing Israeli forces attacks on Gaza.

"The devastating violence in Gaza has gone on far too long and we want to see urgent measures to protect civilians, an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages," Lammy said.

1718 GMT — Over 450 Israeli attacks on Gaza buildings since October 7: UN

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that its facilities in Gaza have been subjected to a staggering 453 Israeli attacks since last Oct. 7.

“Two-thirds of our schools in Gaza have been hit, with 524 people sheltering in our facilities killed,” the UN agency said in a statement.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Filippo Lazzarini called for an immediate ceasefire “before we lose what is left of our common humanity.”

“Schools have gone from safe places of education and hope for children to overcrowded shelters, often ending up a place of death and misery,” he said.

Lazzarini said four UN-run schools were hit in the past four days.

“Nine months in, under our watch, the relentless, endless killings, destruction and despair continue. Gaza is no place for children,” he added.

1648 GMT — Israel announces conclusion of raid in Gaza's Shejaia

The Israeli military has announced that its troops have completed a two-week offensive in Gaza's Shejaia, where they destroyed eight tunnels that contained weapons and communication equipment.

"During the fighting, the forces killed many dozens of militants," the military said in a statement.

1511 GMT — Hamas negotiating on behalf of 'Axis of Resistance': Hezbollah

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said Hamas was conducting Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel on behalf of the entire "Axis of Resistance" and, if a deal was reached, Hezbollah would stop its operations with no need for separate talks.

At the same time, Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah was ready for and did not fear a war and pointed to the ever-larger salvos of rockets and drones the group has fired at Israel as evidence.

"Hamas is negotiating on its own behalf and on behalf of the Palestinian factions, and also on behalf of the entire Axis of Resistance. What Hamas accepts, we all accept," Nasrallah said.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas did not comment on Nasrallah's statement yet.

The Axis of Resistance is an alliance built up over years of Iranian support against Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

1455 GMT — Majority of Israelis back Gaza truce, hostage release: poll

A slight majority of Israelis support ending the war in Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal that would free all hostages held by Hamas, according to a poll released.

The poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think-tank, found that 56 percent of Israelis favour a complete ceasefire to return all the hostages and Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza.

That figure stands in contrast to a key position of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ongoing ceasefire talks – that Israel won’t commit to ending the war as part of any deal.

The poll also found that nearly 30 percent of Israelis support a temporary ceasefire that will return some of the hostages. The survey of 850 Israelis had a margin of error of 3.85 percent.

1406 GMT — Denmark calls for 'ceasefire' amid Israeli-Lebanese hostilities

Denmark’s top diplomat expressed concerns over the escalation of hostilities on the Israeli-Lebanese border and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Danish Foreign Ministry has said Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen discussed "the deeply worrying escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border with (Israel’s Foreign Minister) Israel Katz."

In Tuesday's meeting, held on the margins of a NATO summit, Rasmussen underlined the need to find solutions through diplomatic means and reiterated his push for a ceasefire.

"The foreign minister underlined the need to find a solution through diplomatic means. Also reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and release of all hostages," said the statement.

1405 GMT — Israel 'open' to Rafah crossing without Hamas

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that Tel Aviv is willing to open the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, but without allowing Hamas to return to the area.

“Israel wants to see the Rafah crossing reopened, but will not tolerate the return of Hamas to the area,” Gallant said, according to an Israeli Defense Ministry statement, without providing further details.

1400 GMT — Gaza faces severe medical supply crisis: MSF

Aid group Doctors Without Borders has warned of "critical" shortages of medical supplies in Gaza, with no resupply for more than two months of Israeli war.

The group known by its French initials MSF is "facing critical shortages of many things like gauze, gloves... things like that," Amber Alayyan, who works on the Palestinian territories for its French branch, has told AFP.

"We're seeing people who are injured in bombings, in shootings, in drone attacks," Alayyan said. "We're seeing people who are living in such poor conditions that they're cooking on the floor."

1251 GMT — USAID leader will meet with Israeli officials about security of aid workers

A United States official says the head of the agency overseeing American foreign humanitarian and development aid will visit Israel on Thursday to address security concerns around aid workers and aid distribution in Gaza.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power will meet with Israeli officials to discuss improving communication and coordination to protect humanitarian workers in the ongoing Gaza war.

She was last in the region in March, when she visited Israel, Jordan, and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The United Nations chief has said "total lawlessness" and chaos in Gaza prevent the distribution of desperately needed humanitarian aid in the enclave. According to the UN, more than 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

1228 GMT — France gravely concerned over reported Israeli hit on Gaza tent camp

France has said it was gravely concerned by reports that an Israeli missile had slammed into a tent encampment in southern Gaza where displaced civilians had gathered to watch a soccer match at a school.

Palestinian health officials said that at least 29 people — mostly women and children — were killed by the Israeli missile strike on the area near the city of Khan Younis on Tuesday.

"France expresses its grave concerns regarding reports that there were several Israeli airstrikes on schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza, including a United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) school and a school linked to the Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem," the French foreign ministry said.

1218 GMT — Israel defence minister: important to seize chance for Gaza deal

Israel and the United States agree on the importance of seizing the opportunity for a Gaza ceasefire deal but challenges remain, Israel's Defence Ministry has said after its minister, Yoav Gallant, met US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk.

"The two discussed the importance of seizing the opportunity created to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza," the ministry said in a statement about the meeting, which it said took place on Tuesday evening.

"They discussed the challenges that remain in achieving such an agreement, as well as possible solutions to address them," it said.

1144 GMT — Israel is committed to Gaza deal if red lines respected: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a US envoy that he was committed to securing a Gaza ceasefire deal provided Israel's red lines were respected, Netanyahu's office has said in a statement.

Netanyahu met US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk in Jerusalem, Netanyahu's office said.

1131 GMT — Israel kills more Palestinians, raising death toll to 38,295

Israeli forces killed 52 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll to 38,295 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.