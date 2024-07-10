A record number of Muslims have been granted seats by voters in Britain's parliamentary elections despite rising Islamophobia, a major Muslim news outlet has reported.

About 25 Muslims, up from 19 in 2019, were elected to the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament, said the Muslim Network.

Among those elected, 18 are from the Labour Party, four are independents, two are from the Conservative Party, and one is from the Liberal Democrats.

The outlet highlighted that Muslim voters' support for Gaza significantly influenced the election, with five independent candidates, including four Muslims, winning seats.

Noting that 3.4 million Muslims are living in the country, it said the election marks a significant milestone in the UK's political landscape, reflecting the increasing diversity and the impact of Muslim communities on British politics.