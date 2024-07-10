WORLD
2 MIN READ
Despite Islamophobia, UK voters grant Muslims 25 parliamentary seats
Of the 25 elected MPs, 18 belong to the Labour Party, four are independents, two represent the Conservative Party, and one is a member of the Liberal Democrats.
Despite Islamophobia, UK voters grant Muslims 25 parliamentary seats
A woman exits a polling station set up at St George's Cathedral in London / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 10, 2024

A record number of Muslims have been granted seats by voters in Britain's parliamentary elections despite rising Islamophobia, a major Muslim news outlet has reported.

About 25 Muslims, up from 19 in 2019, were elected to the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament, said the Muslim Network.

Among those elected, 18 are from the Labour Party, four are independents, two are from the Conservative Party, and one is from the Liberal Democrats.

The outlet highlighted that Muslim voters' support for Gaza significantly influenced the election, with five independent candidates, including four Muslims, winning seats.

Noting that 3.4 million Muslims are living in the country, it said the election marks a significant milestone in the UK's political landscape, reflecting the increasing diversity and the impact of Muslim communities on British politics.

RelatedBritain must rediscover its identity: new PM Keir Starmer
RECOMMENDED

Key victories

Among the key victories in the Labour Party are Sadik Al Hassan in North Somerset, Abtisam Mohamed in Sheffield Central, and Zubir Ahmed in Glasgow South West.

Others outside of the Labour Party are Ayoub Khan, Iqbal Mohamed Hussain, Adnan Hussain and Shockat Adam Patel as independents.

Nus Ghani and Saqib Bhatti were reelected as Conservatives, while Munira Wilson was reelected as a Liberal Democrat.

In the 2017 election, only 15 parliamentary seats were given to Muslim candidates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff