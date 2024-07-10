Former US President Donald Trump appears to be relishing the growing turmoil in President Joe Biden's campaign following their first debate, challenging Biden to another debate and teasing the upcoming announcement of his Republican running mate, with top contender Florida Senator Marco Rubio as vice-presidential candidate.

On Tuesday as Biden opened the NATO summit in US capital, Trump rallied his supporters at one of his Miami-area golf courses as the presumptive Republican nominee nears a deadline to announce his running mate.

Trump, speaking from the 10th hole of his course, challenged Biden to another debate or even a "golf-off" reviving an offbeat argument from their debate. But mostly, he rubbed in how their meetup left Biden's campaign facing a grim prognosis.

"But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred," Trump said.

"Our victory was so absolute that Joe's own party now wants him to throw in the towel and surrender the presidency after a single 90-minute performance," Trump said.

"They want 'Crooked Joe' out of the race. It's a shame the way they’re treating him. But don't feel sorry for him. He's a very bad guy."

Some Democrats have started calling for Biden to step down as their presumptive nominee following his dismal debate performance last month.

Related Biden showcases fluctuating performance in debate with Trump

'Democrat panic'

James Singer, a spokesperson for Biden's campaign, responded to Trump with a series of challenges, saying in a statement: "We'd challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We'd challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it."

Singer also said, "Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump's weird antics — he's busy leading America and defending the free world."

Trump also laced into Vice President Kamala Harris with more specifics than usual. She has become a focus of the former president and his allies as speculation has mounted that she would replace Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Trump called her “Laughing Kamala," and referred to the "Biden-Harris administration," rather than just pinning actions on Biden as he had for months, and blamed Harris for the White House's immigration policies.

"Despite all the Democrat panic this week, the truth is, it doesn't matter who they nominate because we are going to beat any one of them in thundering landslides and this November’s going to be amazing," he said.