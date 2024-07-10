Officials from Egypt, Qatar, the US and Israel are scheduled to meet in Doha on Wednesday to push for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire in Gaza, an Egyptian source said.

The meeting in the Qatari capital aims to bridge differences and find common ground, Egypt’s Al-Qahera el-Ekhbariya television channel reported, citing the high-level source.

Leading the Egyptian delegation will be the head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, alongside William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The meeting follows an intensive round of talks in Cairo, according to the source.

Earlier Tuesday, the source disclosed that ceasefire talks, now in their second day, are continuing in Cairo. The Egyptian security delegation has been actively working to facilitate dialogue between all parties involved.

While specific details remain undisclosed, the source indicated that there is agreement on several key points. Negotiations are set to resume in Doha on Wednesday and in Cairo on Thursday, the source added.

In parallel, an American delegation led by William Burns arrived in Cairo on Monday to engage with the Egyptian security team in a fresh round of cease-fire negotiations.

At the same time, Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, visited the Egyptian capital Monday and departed Tuesday after discussions with Burns and Egyptian officials.