WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's top spy agency gets legal powers to intercept telephone calls
The move was opposed in parliament by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan's top spy agency gets legal powers to intercept telephone calls
the measure would be restricted to tracking criminal and terrorist activities / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024

Pakistan has legally authorised its army-run spy agency to tap telephone calls and messages, further strengthening its key role in the politics of a nation ruled by military regimes for almost half its independent history.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told Parliament the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications had been advised of the change in a July 8 notice.

"Anyone who misuses the law will face action," Tarar said on Tuesday, adding that the measure would be restricted to tracking criminal and terrorist activities and the government would ensure it did not infringe people's lives and privacy.

"The federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence, is pleased to authorise officers ... to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecoms system," said the notice, seen by Reuters.

RECOMMENDED

Imran Khan had previously backed the ISI's surveillance of politicians' telephone calls, or even his own, in the absence of legal authorisation.

A leader of the party, Omar Ayub Khan, said the agency would wield its powers even against government lawmakers, and vowed that his party would mount a court challenge.

The army's Inter-Services Public Relations Wing (ISPR) did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff