As NATO members meet in the US for the alliance's 75th anniversary, China has called on Asia-Pacific nations to “guard” against outreach by the 32-member military alliance.

“It is necessary to resist the negative impact of the Indo-Pacific strategy and guard against NATO reaching out to the Asia-Pacific,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiamp ongsa in Beijing.

The two top diplomats co-chaired the second meeting of the consultation mechanism between the ministers of foreign affairs of China and Thailand on Tuesday, according to a readout by China’s Foreign Ministry.

Leaders of South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand are attending the NATO summit held on July 9-11 in Washington, while Australia is being represented at the summit by its defense chief.

Stressing the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation architecture in East Asia, Wang told Maris that it was “necessary to oppose the establishment of a closed and exclusive cl ique.”