As NATO prepares for a significant show of unity in Washington this week, Türkiye is steadfast in maintaining its delicate balancing act between NATO membership, warming ties with Russia, and a strategic partnership with Ukraine.

In an interview with Politico, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler firmly rejected any notion that Türkiye is an unreliable ally within the military alliance.

“We absolutely reject the statement that [Türkiye] is unreliable; there is no such thing," Guler asserted in written responses to Politico.

He emphasised the diversity of views within NATO, saying, "In an environment where 32 allies are together, it is unthinkable to have the same views on every issue.”

Guler pointed to external factors attempting to create a false perception of Türkiye's reliability, specifically highlighting Germany's export restrictions on Eurofighter jets that Ankara seeks to acquire.

He labelled these restrictions as “the real issue that creates distrust within the alliance.”