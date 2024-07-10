The arrest of pro-Palestinian political scientist Francois Burgat in France has sparked a strong backlash in the country.

Burgat, a renowned political scientist who supports the cause of besieged Gaza, was placed in custody over alleged “advocacy of terrorism,” his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The European Jewish Organisation filed a complaint against Burgat, an expert on the Arab world and Islamophobia, for reposting a post on X this Jan. 2, Rafik Chekkat told Anadolu.

Burgat, 76, was released late in the afternoon of his arrest, Chekkat said on X, calling his arrest “scandalous.”

M’jid El Guerrab, a former member of the French parliament, told Anadolu that people should mobilise and speak up about this “unacceptable” custody and “harassment.”

Philosopher Joel Roman, a former editor-in-chief of Esprit magazine, called the idea of putting Burgat into custody “senseless.”

“I know him a little bit, and in no case can Francois Burgat be suspected of advocacy of terrorism,” he said.