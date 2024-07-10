WORLD
2 MIN READ
France's arrest of pro-Palestinian political scientist sparks backlash
Burgat, a renowned political scientist who supports the cause of besieged Gaza, was placed in custody over alleged “advocacy of terrorism".
France's arrest of pro-Palestinian political scientist sparks backlash
The European Jewish Organisation filed a complaint about Burgat, an expert on the Arab world and Islamophobia, / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024

The arrest of pro-Palestinian political scientist Francois Burgat in France has sparked a strong backlash in the country.

Burgat, a renowned political scientist who supports the cause of besieged Gaza, was placed in custody over alleged “advocacy of terrorism,” his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The European Jewish Organisation filed a complaint against Burgat, an expert on the Arab world and Islamophobia, for reposting a post on X this Jan. 2, Rafik Chekkat told Anadolu.

Burgat, 76, was released late in the afternoon of his arrest, Chekkat said on X, calling his arrest “scandalous.”

M’jid El Guerrab, a former member of the French parliament, told Anadolu that people should mobilise and speak up about this “unacceptable” custody and “harassment.”

Philosopher Joel Roman, a former editor-in-chief of Esprit magazine, called the idea of putting Burgat into custody “senseless.”

“I know him a little bit, and in no case can Francois Burgat be suspected of advocacy of terrorism,” he said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedFrance set to raid dozens of mosques in crackdown against Muslims

Witch hunt

Vincent Geisser, the director of research at Paris’ National Scientific Research Center, called the arrest “shameful,” saying it was like a “witch hunt.”

Citing Burgat’s 40 years in service of the French Republic, Geisser called on all his colleagues to express their “individual or collective solidarity.”

Burgat has openly expressed his support for Gaza and said in a post on X earlier this year that he has “infinitely more respect and appreciation for the leaders of Hamas than the leaders of the state of Israel.”

He has also criticised France's stance on Hamas, calling it a capitulation to US and Israeli policy.

RelatedFrance’s ban on CAGE director exposing state-sponsored Islamophobia
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff