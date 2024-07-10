The election of reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran's ninth president is being hailed as a seismic political event in the Shia-majority country.

Pezeshkian, who has Turkic roots, secured 53.7 percent of the votes in the second round of the 14th presidential election, which was necessitated by the death of former president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19.

The consequences of Pezeshkian's ascent to the presidency and whether a new era has indeed begun in Iran, as anticipated, are among the critical questions that need to be addressed.

But the first question that begs an answer is: why did the all-powerful Council of Guardians approve Pezeshkian's candidacy?

The Iranian state structure is distinguished by its unique characteristics from those of other countries.

The most significant institutions that differentiate the Iranian state structure are the institution of Vali-e Faqih and the ideological institutions such as the Council of Guardians of the Constitution under this institution.

Related Can Masoud Pezeshkian transform Iran's domestic and foreign policy?

The Vali-e Faqih, who wields extensive powers ranging from serving as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to appointing the head of the judiciary, is considered the head of the Iranian state and has consolidated all state power.

According to the Iranian Constitution, the presidency follows the office of Vali-e Faqih, the leader of the revolution, and is primarily responsible for implementing the country's general policies, which are formulated by the Vali-e Faqih and the Islamic Shura Council (Iranian Parliament), as the head of the executive branch.

Significantly, Iranian law stipulates that only candidates approved by the Council of Guardians and whose allegiance to the revolutionary and ideological principles of the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Republic is confirmed can run for the presidency. The council is responsible for verifying this commitment.

In other words, individuals aspiring to become Iran's president can only run for office after passing a rigorous ideological and security vetting process.

A moderate among hardliners?

Despite having the support of reformists, Massoud Pezeshkian is a figure who is not heavily criticised by the establishment of the current political system in Iran.

An examination of Pezeshkian's life reveals that he owes his entry into politics and his ascent within the Iranian bureaucracy primarily to Alireza Marandi, the personal physician of Supreme Leader Khamenei.

This background positions Pezeshkian as a moderate reformist rather than a radical reformist and, hence, is acceptable to moderate conservatives.

Unlike in previous periods, the Guardians Council's approval of Pezeshkian's candidacy this time is tied to the legitimacy crisis faced by the political system.

One of the most crucial functions of elections in Iran is that voter turnout is considered a criterion of legitimacy for the state and the revolutionary ideology.

Indeed, many Iranian officials have periodically urged the public to participate in the elections and demonstrate their adherence to revolutionary principles.

As recently as June 24, Ali Khamenei emphasised the importance of high voter turnout, stating that it would enhance the honour of Iran.

In the 13 presidential elections since the 1979 Iranian revolution, the highest voter turnout was recorded on June 12, 2009. The elections, however, were marred by violence that resulted in many casualties.

Related New Iranian president vows unity, cooperation in post-election message

The lowest turnout was 48.8 percent in the elections held on June 18, 2021. This discrepancy has sparked debates regarding the legitimacy of the political system.

According to some interpretations, the Guardians Council's approval of Pezeshkian's candidacy, despite his alignment with Turkic-origin reformists, primarily aimed to attract more voters, especially reformist groups and the predominantly Turkic population in northwest Iran.

This strategy was partially successful, as voter turnout in the second round increased to approximately 50 percent.

It can be argued that the Council of Guardians, with the intent of electoral engineering, evaluated Pezeshkian's chances of winning as low. Or believed that even if he won, his moderate profile would prevent serious crises and thus approved his candidacy solely to attract certain voter groups.

However, it is also highly probable that the Council made a significant miscalculation.

In Iran's modern history, the personal psychology and character traits of presidents have always been decisive factors, and this holds true for Pezeshkian as well.

As an outspoken individual, it is highly likely that he will not be a secretive president and will stand firm on his principles.

Pezeshkian’s victory and Iran's domestic politics

With the election of Pezeshkian, executive power has shifted to the moderates and reformists.

This indicates that Iran could experience some relative liberalisation in the political and social spheres. However, given that radical conservatives hold the majority in the Islamic Shura Council, significant conflicts between the government and parliament can be anticipated.