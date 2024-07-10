An Israeli official delegation arrived in Qatar to join Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap talks, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli daily Haaretz said the delegation is headed by Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea to attend a four-party meeting in Doha with the participation of representatives from Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Barnea is escorted by Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, and Nitzan Alon, who oversees files of the hostages in the Israeli army, Haaretz added on Wednesday.

The Israeli delegation will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, CIA Director William Burns, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The meeting is considered critical as it may reveal whether it is possible to reach a deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the upcoming days, Haaretz also said.

Indirect talks have resumed this week in both Cairo and Doha as Israeli delegations were dispatched to both capitals in addition to the presence of CIA Director Burns.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing war until what he says to achieve a full defeat against Hamas in Gaza.