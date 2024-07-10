WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli delegation arrives in Qatar to attend Gaza ceasefire talks
The Israeli delegation, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, will meet with Qatari prime minister, CIA director and Egyptian intelligence chief to work on a possible ceasefire in Palestine.
Israeli delegation arrives in Qatar to attend Gaza ceasefire talks
Heavily damaged Al-Awda school following the Israeli attack in Abasan district of Khan Younis, Gaza on July 10, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024

An Israeli official delegation arrived in Qatar to join Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap talks, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli daily Haaretz said the delegation is headed by Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea to attend a four-party meeting in Doha with the participation of representatives from Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Barnea is escorted by Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, and Nitzan Alon, who oversees files of the hostages in the Israeli army, Haaretz added on Wednesday.

The Israeli delegation will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, CIA Director William Burns, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The meeting is considered critical as it may reveal whether it is possible to reach a deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the upcoming days, Haaretz also said.

Indirect talks have resumed this week in both Cairo and Doha as Israeli delegations were dispatched to both capitals in addition to the presence of CIA Director Burns.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continuing war until what he says to achieve a full defeat against Hamas in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedGaza ceasefire mediators to convene in Doha to push for deal - source

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedBrazil adopts free trade with Palestine in snub to occupier Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff