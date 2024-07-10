Uganda has dismissed claims in a report by UN experts that it was backing M23 rebels active in the restive east of the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The report commissioned by the UN Security Council this week alleged "active support" for the M23 by Ugandan army and military intelligence officials.

Asked about the claims, Ugandan deputy defence spokesman Deo Akiiki said in Kampala: "The allegations are laughable, baseless and illogical to say Uganda is working to destabilise DRC.

"Our forces have been working together with DRC forces to ensure peace returns to eastern DRC," he added.

North Kivu province has been in the grip of a resurgent M23 rebellion since the end of 2021, with the group seizing swathes of territory and installing a parallel regime in areas under its control.

Since the end of 2021, the Congolese and Ugandan armies have been conducting joint operations against another militant group, the ADF, in North Kivu and the neighbouring province of Ituri.

The ADF, a Daesh affiliated group originally made up of mainly Ugandan militants, has established a presence over the past three decades in eastern DRC, killing thousands of civilians.

Related DRC, M23 rebels begin two-week 'humanitarian truce'

Violence-plagued region