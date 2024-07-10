The Israeli military has ordered all Palestinians to leave Gaza City and head south, pressing ahead with a fresh offensive across the north, south and centre of the war-stricken territory that has killed dozens of people over the past 48 hours.

The stepped-up military activity Wednesday came as US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators were meeting with Israeli officials in the Qatari capital, Doha, for talks trying to push through a long-elusive ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel says it is pursuing Hamas members regrouping in various parts of Gaza nine months into the military’s devastating offensive. But heavy strikes in recent days along the length of the territory also could be aimed at hiking up pressure on Hamas in the ceasefire efforts.

Israel ordered residents of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, to flee south months ago as it operated in the area. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have remained in the hard-hit north, and many Palestinians say they have nowhere to go. Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are crammed into squalid tent camps in central and southern Gaza.

Ground troops have pushed into parts of Gaza City in recent days, triggering the flight of thousands of Palestinians trying to escape shelling and air strikes. The past week, the military ordered Palestinians to evacuate from eastern and central parts of the city.

Israel informed people in Gaza of the evacuation order by dropping leaflets asking "all those in Gaza City" to take two "safe routes" south to the area around the central town of Deir al Balah. Gaza City, it said, will "remain a dangerous combat zone."

Heavy bombings