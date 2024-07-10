Azerbaijan's diplomatic presence has soared in recent years thanks to a well-crafted policy and strategy. Leveraging its strategic location, natural resources, and proactive foreign policy, Azerbaijan has strengthened international alliances and enhanced its influence.

As neighbouring Armenia becomes more isolated, Azerbaijan's calculated manoeuvres showcase its strategic foresight and growing prowess.

At the crossroads of cultural, economic, and political trends, Azerbaijan has been wielding soft power as the cornerstone of its global strategy. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for instance, operating since 2004 under the guidance of the country's vice president and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, has notably engaged in projects such as the restoration of Strasbourg Cathedral and monuments at the Palace of Versailles. In recent years, it has also contributed to the modernisation of educational institutions in Russia and the Netherlands.

Through deliberate actions, it has become a game-changer both regionally and globally. By carefully balancing its relations with neighbouring Russia and building constructive ties with the West, Azerbaijan has strategically used its economic potential, responded rapidly to humanitarian crises, and excelled in public, cultural, and sports diplomacy.

Economic potential

One of the significant factors behind Azerbaijan's rise in global diplomacy is its strategic use of economic power. Diplomatic success largely hinges on the effective management of financial resources, and Baku has adeptly leveraged its substantial energy reserves and commercial alliances to boost its global standing.

As a critical player in the worldwide energy market, Azerbaijan has become a significant producer and exporter of oil and natural gas.

Initiatives such as the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway highlight the country's economic and diplomatic efforts.

Additionally, Baku's pursuit of economic diversification through various trade agreements and alliances has significantly expanded its diplomatic network.

Responding to international crises

Another pivotal factor bolstering Azerbaijan's diplomatic power is its swift response to international crises, a vital element of its soft power strategy.

Azerbaijan has actively participated in humanitarian projects in recent years, notably in Pakistan, through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. It has extended aid to crisis-stricken countries in the Middle East, such as Yemen and Lebanon.

A prime example of Baku strengthening diplomatic ties with the West is its substantial financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine. Despite its close relations with Moscow, Azerbaijan's provision of 15 million euros in cash and 720 tons of humanitarian aid to Kiev has enhanced its diplomatic relations with Western nations.

This responsiveness underscores Azerbaijan's ability to address global challenges and contribute significantly to humanitarian efforts. By swiftly addressing crises, Azerbaijan demonstrates diplomatic agility and proactive engagement in resolving urgent international issues.

Public diplomacy

Additionally, Azerbaijan has dedicated substantial resources to public diplomacy, aiming to build goodwill and promote international collaboration.