Türkiye declares July 11 as 'Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day'
July 11 designated as 'International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide,' to raise global awareness in honour of Srebrenica genocide victims, says presidential decree.
On May 23, the UN passed a resolution designating July 11 as Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day, which received overwhelming support in the General Assembly. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 10, 2024

Türkiye has officially declared July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide," according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

Reminding the UN's adoption of a resolution to declare July 11 as the International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide, the decree noted on Wednesday that the resolution unequivocally condemned actions that glorify those convicted by international courts for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, including those responsible for the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"July 11, accepted as the 'International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide,' will be commemorated in our country to share the pain, condemn genocide and crimes against humanity, and raise global awareness through special remembrance events, educational activities, and public awareness initiatives in honor of the victims of the Srebrenica genocide," it added.

On May 23, the UN passed a resolution designating July 11 as Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day, which received overwhelming support in the General Assembly.

The resolution, spearheaded by Germany with co-sponsorship from more than 40 countries, calls for July 11 to be declared "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica."

