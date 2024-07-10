Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed a range of issues including bilateral ties and Israel's war on Gaza with NATO leaders, including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the sidelines of NATO summit in Washinton DC.

Erdogan held three separate closed-door meeting with the leaders on the sidelines on Wednesday, discussing bilateral relations, regional as well as global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting with Meloni, Erdogan said that relations between Türkiye and Italy will continue to develop with the steps to be taken and that the countries will continue to work for this.

He added that Ankara is doing its best to end the tensions in the surrounding region through peace and that all countries should make efforts for this.

During the meeting with Mitsotakis, the president underlined that Türkiye continues its efforts to develop the "spirit of solidarity" with Greece based on the principle of good neighbourliness.

"Efforts should be increased to end conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine," Erdogan told Mitsotakis.

The Turkish leader told Scholz that pressure should be put on Israel to end its attacks on Gaza and not to miss the opportunity of a ceasefire.

The president told Scholz that support is expected from Germany to revitalise Türkiye's European Union membership process.