US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said at a meeting with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia that Baku and Yerevan are "very close” to reaching a "durable" and "dignified" peace agreement.

"Over the last year, year and a half, Armenia and Azerbaijan have done very important work toward negotiating and concluding a peace agreement –– one that is durable, one that is dignified, and one that would open extraordinary possibilities for both countries, the region that they share, and for their relationship with the United States," Blinken told reporters on Wednesday before meeting Ararat Mirzoyan from Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov from Azerbaijan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington.

Blinken noted efforts by the US and the EU for the peace talks between the two as Brussels and Washington hosted negotiations.

"Today is an opportunity to take stock in the progress that’s been made, what remains. But based on all of the engagements that we’ve had, including in recent weeks, I believe both countries are very close to being able to reach a final agreement –– one that the United States would strongly, strongly support," he said.

Bayramov "reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process" in a post on X following the meeting.