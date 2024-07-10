The ongoing NATO summit in Washington, DC, has become a pivotal gathering in the shadow of two major conflicts: the war in Ukraine and the besieged Gaza. With leaders from member states discussing crucial support for Ukraine, the summit is marked by both unity and tension.

US President Joe Biden, hosting the event, emphasised the unwavering commitment of NATO to Ukraine's defence.

"We stand together in our resolve," he declared, underscoring the alliance's solidarity.

Yet, amidst the discussions on Ukraine, the Gaza conflict looms large, brought to the forefront by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"During the NATO leaders' summit, we will raise the massacres of the Palestinian people in Gaza, where our shared values are going through a sincerity test," President Erdogan stated ahead of the summit.

"The international community has failed to stop Israel, and the global conscience will not be able to breathe a sigh of relief until a just and lasting peace is established in Palestine."

On Wednesday, he met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed Israel's onslaught on Gaza.

The Turkish president conveyed to Scholz the importance of exerting pressure on Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza and seize the opportunity for a ceasefire, as reported by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He emphasised the need to intensify efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts in the region.

Earlier, Erdogan met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reiterating the message that positive efforts should be increased to end the ongoing conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine.

Discussing Gaza ceasefire

Türkiye's geostrategic importance and its vocal stance on Gaza makes it a key partner within NATO. US officials say they will discuss Gaza war with their Turkish counterparts during the three-day summit.

"When it comes to the Middle East, look, I’m sure there's going to be a range of discussions, including bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit, where this will come up. The Middle East is not Euro-Atlantic territory, but obviously it impinges on the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. So what's happening now in the Middle East is of course of concern to all NATO leaders," said Biden's special adviser Mike Carpenter, ahead of the summit.

On Türkiye's role, he asserted: "Türkiye sits at a critical juncture, both in terms of the Eastern Mediterranean, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea."

"What Türkiye has done with the Montreux Convention has been very important in terms of limiting Russian warships in the Black Sea. It's an important ally, and we need to continue our conversation with our Turkish friends about this range of issues."

The US State Department also acknowledged Türkiye's concerns over Gaza, with spokesperson Matthew Miller confirming ongoing discussions.

"US leadership will continue discussing Gaza ceasefire efforts with Turkish counterparts during the NATO Summit," Miller told TRT World, highlighting the diplomatic engagement on this pressing issue.

Professor Bulent Gokay, Head of the School of Politics, International Relations and the Environment (SPIRE) at Keele University, provided a broader perspective on the dual crises facing NATO.