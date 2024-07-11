Thursday, July 11, 2024

1817 GMT — The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has documented the appalling conditions faced by displaced Palestinians in a school-turned-shelter in Deir al Balah, central Gaza.

Louise Wateridge, UNRWA senior communications officer, shared a video on X showing the school, which shelters 14,000 Palestinians.

"This school is sheltering 14,000 people in classrooms and in makeshift shelters in the courtyard. […] The facility only has 25 toilets," she said.

1834 GMT — Hezbollah fighters killed, injured Israeli soldiers in attack

Hezbollah has said it targeted locations and gatherings of soldiers in northern Israel that resulted in several casualties.

The Lebanese resistance group said in separate statements that fighters "targeted two buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Misgav Am settlement with appropriate weapons and hit them directly.”

It said it "targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Zar’it barracks with a heavy Volcano rocket."

The group indicated that it "targeted two buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Shtula settlement with guided missiles and hit them directly, causing fires and resulting in casualties among those inside.”

1817 GMT — Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teen was killed by the Israeli army in the town of Meithalun in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said teams "transported a 17-year-old martyr from a main road in Meithalun near Jenin."

It indicated that the body was transferred to the Turkish Government Hospital in Tubas.

The Israeli army fired at Palestinians during clashes that erupted in Meithalun following an incursion into the town, witnesses told Anadolu news agency.

1710 GMT — Palestinians facing worst humanitarian crisis: EU's Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied West Bank as "worse than ever".

In a statement to the press after attending the NATO Leaders' Summit in Washington, Borrell highlighted the deteriorating conditions on the ground, calling the situation "unbearable."

Borrell's comments come at a time of heightened tension and international concern over the actions of the Israeli government in the occupied West Bank.

1701 GMT — Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza-Egypt border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that Israel retain control of key Gaza territory along the border with Egypt as part of any accord to suspend the war with Hamas.

The condition conflicts with Hamas's position that Israel must withdraw from all Gaza territory after a ceasefire.

Speaking after the return of Israeli negotiators from talks with mediators in Qatar, Netanyahu said Israel needed control to stop weapons reaching Hamas from Egypt — one of four conditions for a deal with the Palestinian resistance group. He did not say if the measure would be permanent.

1633 GMT — Israeli govt should be investigated for Oct. 7 failure: Gallant

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called for a state inquiry into failings around the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, saying it should investigate Gallant himself and his boss, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gallant made the comments at a graduation ceremony for new military officers, also attended by Netanyahu, whose coalition government is already strained by infighting.

The state inquiry, he said, "must be objective, it needs to investigate all of us, those who make decisions and those who carry them out, the government, the military, and the security agencies."

"It must investigate me, the defence minister, it must investigate the prime minister," Gallant said, to cheers from the crowd.

1631 GMT — Jordanian, US officials discuss Gaza ceasefire

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf have discussed ceasefire efforts in Gaza and hostage swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

The meeting between the two diplomats took place in the Jordanian capital Amman, according to a statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, which did not specify the timing of Leaf's arrival in the kingdom or the duration of her visit.

The statement said that the two sides discussed "ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza, completing the (hostage) swap deal with Egyptian, Qatari, and American efforts, and delivering sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza."

1620 GMT — US military couldn't re-anchor Gaza pier due to weather: Pentagon

US military personnel attempted to re-anchor the temporary Gaza pier to the beach on Wednesday but were unsuccessful due to technical and weather-related issues, the Pentagon has said.

At no time did US personnel enter Gaza, Pentagon Spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The pier will soon cease operations, and was always intended as a temporary solution, he added.

1559 GMT — Still 'miles to go' on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: White House

Many details still need to be hammered out to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

"There's still miles to go before we close if we are able to close. So I don't want to say that it's immediately around the corner, but it does not have to be far out in the distance if everyone comes in this with the will to get it done," Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan also said President Joe Biden will soon give an update on the status of ceasefire talks.

1505 GMT — Gaza truce talks making progress: Egyptian officials

Talks on ending the Gaza conflict have made progress on the issues of hostage releases and withdrawal of Israeli forces, but security arrangements and ceasefire guarantees are still being worked on, two Egyptian security sources have said.

The Egyptian sources said there had been agreement on preparations to free Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as on the pullback of Israeli forces from residential areas of southern Gaza during the first six-week phase of a proposed deal. There was also agreement on a mechanism for administering Gaza after the war, they said.

However, differences remained over security arrangements at crossings into Gaza and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the sources added.

1454 GMT — US imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts

The United States has imposed new sanctions against Israeli extremists over violence against Palestinians, including slapping financial restrictions on four settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

The State Department also blacklisted Lehava, which it described as the "largest violent extremist organisation in Israel" with more than 10,000 members.

"We strongly encourage the government of Israel to take immediate steps to hold these individuals and entities accountable. In the absence of such steps, we will continue to impose our own accountability measures," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Settlement expansion has increased sharply since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in late 2022 at the helm of a hardline pro-settler coalition.

1417 GMT — G7 condemns Israel's legalisation of West Bank outposts: statement

G7 foreign ministers have condemned the move by Israel to legalise five outposts in the occupied West Bank and slammed its decision to expand existing settlements and establish new ones.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers... join the UN and the European Union in condemning the announcement by Israeli Finance Minister (Bezalel) Smotrich that five outposts are to be legalised in the West Bank," read a statement that also rejected Israel's decision to declare over 1,270 hectares (3,100 acres) as "state lands".

1404 GMT — Israeli weapons designed with shrapnel to give maximum harm: doctors

Surgeons volunteering in Gaza have reported catastrophic injuries among children caused by Israeli-made weapons designed to maximize shrapnel dispersion, resulting in severe casualties, according to The Guardian.

Doctors at Gaza's European Hospital and al Aqsa Hospital described performing numerous operations on children wounded by tiny fragments of shrapnel, which often leave barely visible entry points but cause extensive internal damage.

These weapons, they say, appear to be intentionally designed to increase the number of casualties, according to Amnesty International.

1348 GMT — Several feared dead in Israeli strike on house in central Gaza

Several Palestinians are feared dead after an Israeli strike in central Gaza, according to witnesses.

The attack targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, which flattened the building, while a number of nearby houses were damaged, witnesses said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an exact death toll from the attack.

1331 GMT — Over 60 bodies retrieved from under rubble in Gaza City

Palestinian medics retrieved more than 60 bodies from under the rubble in the Shejaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City after Israeli troop withdrawal from the area, the Civil Defense Agency said on Thursday.

"Dozens of bodies are still trapped under the rubble in the neighbourhood," spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told a press conference. He said Israeli forces destroyed more than 85 percent of the residential buildings in the neighbourhood.

"Shejaiya has become a disaster area that is not suitable for habitation," he added.

1329 GMT — Israeli delegation heading to Cairo for more Gaza talks: Netanyahu

An Israeli negotiation team will head on Thursday to Cairo to hold further Gaza ceasefire talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"A delegation headed by the head of the Shin Bet (domestic security service), together with representatives of the IDF (Israeli army), is scheduled to leave for Cairo this evening to continue the talks," the statement said, adding that Netanyahu met throughout the day with negotiators who returned from Doha.

1238 GMT — Biden, US complicit in Israeli war crimes: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said US President Joe Biden and his administration are complicit in what he called Israeli war crimes and violations of international law in the Gaza conflict, and he called for sanctions against Israel.

In an interview with Newsweek during the NATO summit in Washington, Erdogan said Israel's "brutal murder" of civilians, its strikes on hospitals, aid centres and elsewhere constituted war crimes.

"The US administration, however, disregards these violations and provides Israel with the most support. They do so at the expense of being complicit in these violations," Erdogan was quoted as saying.