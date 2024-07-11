China has warned NATO against "provoking confrontation" over its ties with Russia, after the alliance accused it of playing a key role in helping Moscow's assault on Ukraine, saying the declaration is full of "belligerent rhetoric… lies, incitement and smears."

"NATO should stop hyping up the so-called China threat and provoking confrontation and rivalry, and do more to contribute to world peace and stability," a spokesperson for Beijing's mission to the European Union said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"As we all know, China is not the creator of the crisis in Ukraine."

"China's core position on the Ukraine issue is to promote peace talks and political settlement, which has been widely recognised and appreciated by the international community," said the spokesperson.

In its final communique at Washington summit, NATO bloc said that China has become a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war effort in Ukraine, and Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security.

The sternly worded communique, approved by the 32 NATO members at their summit in Washington DC, makes clear that China is becoming a focus of the military alliance.

"The PRC [China] cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation," the document said.

'Beyond reproach'

Beijing insists that it does not provide military aid to Russia but has maintained strong trade ties with its northern neighbour throughout the conflict. It also accuses NATO of overreaching and inciting confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region.