Between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwanda government forces are deployed in neighbouring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), operating alongside the M23 rebel group which has been making major advances, UN experts have said in a report.

The Rwandan forces' "de facto control and direction over M23 operations also renders Rwanda liable for the actions of M23," the panel of experts said in the 293-page report to the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The experts called the estimate of Rwandan troops "conservative" and said their "systematic support and presence" supporting M23 in its territorial conquest is a sanctionable act, and their deployment is a violation of DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Eastern DRC has struggled with armed violence as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi, along with US and UN experts, have accused Rwanda of giving military backing to M23.

Rwanda denies the claim, but in February it effectively admitted that it has troops and missile systems in eastern DRC to safeguard its security, pointing to a buildup of Congolese forces near the border.

1994 genocide in Rwanda

At the root of the current crisis is the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

The carnage began when a plane carrying then Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down, killing the leader, who like most Rwandans was an ethnic Hutu.

The country’s minority Tutsis were blamed, and bands of Hutu extremists began killing them with support from Rwanda's army, police and militias.

Rwanda's current president, Paul Kagame, a Tutsi and former opposition military commander, is widely credited with stopping the genocide which killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

Thousands of Hutus fled Rwanda to neighbouring eastern DRC.

The M23 rebels are largely Congolese ethnic Tutsis, who became prominent when their fighters seized Goma, eastern DRC’s largest city on the border with Rwanda, in November 2012.