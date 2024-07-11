Myanmar's junta appears to be "trying to destroy a country it cannot control", the United Nations special rapporteur to the country warned.

Clashes between an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups and the military have shredded a Beijing-brokered truce in January.

The ceasefire had briefly halted widespread fighting in the northern part of the Southeast Asian nation since a military coup ended democratic rule in 2021.

"The junta is on its heels, it's losing troops, it's losing military facilities, it is literally losing ground," UN special rapporteur

Tom Andrews said during a briefing to the national security body of neighbouring Thailand.

"It almost appears as if the Junta is trying to destroy a country that it cannot control."

Targeting civilians