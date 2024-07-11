WORLD
Myanmar junta's actions risk 'destroying' uncontrollable country — UN
UN special rapporteur Andrews highlighted the junta's resort to attacking civilians and vital institutions like schools and hospitals as its military losses mount.
The northern Shan state has been rocked by fighting since late last month when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against the military. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
July 11, 2024

Myanmar's junta appears to be "trying to destroy a country it cannot control", the United Nations special rapporteur to the country warned.

Clashes between an alliance of ethnic minority armed groups and the military have shredded a Beijing-brokered truce in January.

The ceasefire had briefly halted widespread fighting in the northern part of the Southeast Asian nation since a military coup ended democratic rule in 2021.

"The junta is on its heels, it's losing troops, it's losing military facilities, it is literally losing ground," UN special rapporteur

Tom Andrews said during a briefing to the national security body of neighbouring Thailand.

"It almost appears as if the Junta is trying to destroy a country that it cannot control."

RelatedMyanmar town reduced to rubble amid clashes between junta, TNLA

Targeting civilians

The military's response to its losses has been to attack civilians, he said, adding there had been a substantial increase in the number of attacks on schools, hospitals and monasteries in the last six months.

"The stakes are very very high."

Ethnic minority fighters seized a town from the military along a key trade highway to China's Yunnan province earlier this week after days of clashes.

The northern Shan state has been rocked by fighting since late last month when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against the military.

The clashes have eroded a Beijing-brokered truce that halted an offensive by the alliance of the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

RelatedUN expert voices deep alarm about looming 'genocidal violence' in Myanmar
