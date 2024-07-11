NATO leaders will hold talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and turn their attention to the challenge from China at a meeting with Asian partners, as they wrap up a three-day summit in Washington.

The 32-nation alliance has used the pomp-filled set piece in the US capital to showcase its resolve against Russia and backing for Kiev.

Their gathering has been overshadowed by political uncertainty in the United States as President Joe Biden who will give a press conference Thursday fights for his political survival.

Zelenskyy will join his NATO counterparts at a giant convention centre in the heart of the US capital after getting promises of new weaponry to bolster the defence of the skies over Ukraine.

But he has called on Kiev's backers, especially the United States, to go further including by giving his outgunned forces greater scope to strike inside Russia.

NATO's leaders on Wednesday once again demurred from issuing his war-torn country a clear invitation to join their alliance.

Zelenskyy unleashed a diplomatic firestorm at a summit in Lithuania last year by lambasting NATO's reluctance on membership.

In a bid to soften any disappointment this time around, NATO leaders called Ukraine's path to membership "irreversible."

They also pledged to provide Kiev with a minimum of $43B in military support "within the next year."