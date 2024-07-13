As Türkiye marks the eighth anniversary of the failed military coup attempt, Ankara is still waiting for the United States to hand over the brain behind the attack on Turkish democracy and its people on July 15, which led to the death of 253 people and injured more than 2,700.

Fetullah Gulen, the head of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has controlled his sprawling terror network from his residence in Pennsylvania since 1999.

Despite many Turkish requests for his extradition from the US, Washington has not handed him over to its NATO ally, angering Ankara and making many officials question the merits of the long-term political and military partnership between the two countries.

Despite many protests from Türkiye, the US has also continued to shield the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is considered a terror group by Washington and Ankara, along with the EU and NATO.

“FETO as a theopolitical group is part of US proxy wars raging across the globe. In other words, it is an organisation that has been able to exert influence on behalf of the US both in Türkiye and on a global scale,” says Abdullah Agar, a Turkish military analyst.

While Gulen is a preacher and the Gulenists appear to be a religious movement, according to Agar, they have pursued not only religious but also political aims and operate in different demographics across the globe.

“FETO emerged in Türkiye, but under the guise of Islam, it served the interests of the West and the US not only in Türkiye but also in many countries,” Agar tells TRT World.

‘Strategic asset’

If the US extradites Gulen to Türkiye, it might mean the elimination or failure to protect a global proxy, which may cause controversy within the northern American country’s security and political establishment and negatively affect Washington's credibility.

According to Agar, this would also negatively affect other proxies like the YPG/PKK in Syria. From this perspective, it’s understandable why the US continues to shield the FETO.

“On the other hand, Washington’s potential handing over Gulen to Türkiye carries great risks in terms of exposing FETO's dirty laundry and its global connections. After all, if Gulen falls into Ankara’s hands, both the existence of FETO in Türkiye and its existence on a global scale, as well as its conceptual existence, will be deciphered,” Agar says.

At the same time, Agar believes that the so-called ‘moderate’ Islam propagated by FETO corresponds to “a conceptual imperialism” promoted by the US and West to manipulate Muslim communities around the world, preventing them from asserting their own independent political and economic objectives.

Sami al Arian, the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, who had researched the group over the years, also assesses that Washington sees “this movement as a strategic asset that could be used to pressure Türkiye.”

While the US does not want to take a position that shows public or open support to a group which actually “instigated” a coup attempt a few years ago in Türkiye, the second-biggest army in NATO, Washington is also concerned about Turkish policies, which demonstrate some signs of resistance to the world’s superpower, according to Arian.

In 2019, Türkiye procured the S-400s air-defence system from Russia after the US dragged its feet on Ankara’s requests for Patriot missiles. This escalated tensions between the two NATO allies. The US has also not delivered F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, removing it from the programme, which has also led to bad blood.

Türkiye has also taken a different stance in the Ukraine conflict, establishing strong contacts with Russia, unlike Western states, to bring an end to the bloody war.

Most recently, Türkiye has publicly shown its interest in joining BRICS, a non-Western alliance inspired by the Cold War era’s Non-Aligned Movement. BRICS includes Russia, China and India.

Unlike much of the West, Ankara has backed the Palestinian resistance against the Zionist aggression in Gaza, publicly hosting Hamas leadership and urging the pro-Israeli US administration to push Tel Aviv to come to the negotiation table with Palestinians.