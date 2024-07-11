European countries continue to supply Israel with arms as it continues its military offensive in Gaza and stands accused of committing genocide.

Anadolu has compiled details of European countries' military sales to Israel since its war on Gaza started on Oct. 7, 2023.

France, Italy and Germany, along with the US, accounted for 81 percent of the Middle East's arms imports between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent international institute based in Sweden dedicated to research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament.

Israel's military spending jumped 24 percent to $27.5 billion following its attacks on Gaza, making it the second-largest arms spender in the Middle East.

From 2014 to 2022, the European Union granted export licenses to Israel worth about $6.8 billion (€6.3 billion).

These weapons are suspected to have contributed to the deaths of more than 38,000 civilians in Gaza, including 10,000 women and more than 15,000 children.

Although some European countries, including Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, decided to halt arms sales to Israel, there have been press reports that this trade has somehow continued.

Key European arms suppliers

Germany remains Israel's largest European arms supplier, providing about 30 percent of Israel's imports between 2019 and 2023.

In 2023, German arms deliveries to Israel increased tenfold to $353,8 million (€326.5 million), peaking after Oct. 7.