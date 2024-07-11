WORLD
European countries continue to arm Israel as its attacks on Gaza intensify
European Union nations' arms exports to Israel in the 2014-2022 period have reached $6.8 billion.
The weapons are suspected to have contributed to the deaths of more than 38,000 civilians in Gaza, including 10,000 women and more than 15,000 children. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
July 11, 2024

European countries continue to supply Israel with arms as it continues its military offensive in Gaza and stands accused of committing genocide.

Anadolu has compiled details of European countries' military sales to Israel since its war on Gaza started on Oct. 7, 2023.

France, Italy and Germany, along with the US, accounted for 81 percent of the Middle East's arms imports between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent international institute based in Sweden dedicated to research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament.

Israel's military spending jumped 24 percent to $27.5 billion following its attacks on Gaza, making it the second-largest arms spender in the Middle East.

From 2014 to 2022, the European Union granted export licenses to Israel worth about $6.8 billion (€6.3 billion).

These weapons are suspected to have contributed to the deaths of more than 38,000 civilians in Gaza, including 10,000 women and more than 15,000 children.

Although some European countries, including Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, decided to halt arms sales to Israel, there have been press reports that this trade has somehow continued.

Key European arms suppliers

Germany remains Israel's largest European arms supplier, providing about 30 percent of Israel's imports between 2019 and 2023.

In 2023, German arms deliveries to Israel increased tenfold to $353,8 million (€326.5 million), peaking after Oct. 7.

Most of France's arms exports in 2019-2023 went to countries in the Middle East, accounting for 34 percent of its total exports.

The country is known to provide parts for Israel's missile defence system, known as the Iron Dome.

Despite laws restricting arms sales to human rights violators, Italy sold $2.27 million (€2.1 million) worth of weapons to Israel in the last quarter of 2023.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto claimed there have been no new arms transfers to Israel since Oct. 7, although there are reports of ongoing sales by companies such as Leonardo.

Italy's export licenses to Israel between 2014 and 2022, including for warships, small arms, artillery, aircraft and ammunition, were worth a total of $123.5 million (€114 million).

The UK has issued more than $576 million (£448 million) in arms licenses to Israel since 2015. In addition, 15 percent of the materials used in the production of the F-35 fighter jets purchased by Israel since 2016 are supplied by British companies, according to a report by the London-based charity Action on Armed Violence.

Spain has not reported any arms sales to Israel since Oct. 7, but data from November 2023 shows a transfer of ammunition worth $1,06 million (€987,000).

Between 2014 and 2022, Spain issued export licenses worth $107 million (€99 million), including for ammunition and military vehicles.

