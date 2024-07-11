Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has reflected on the Srebrenica genocide on its 29th anniversary, calling it a "shameful chapter in human history."

"I once again condemn the Srebrenica genocide, which enslaved the Bosnian lands to sorrow and tears, as a shameful chapter in human history, on its 29th anniversary," she stated on X.

"I remember our Bosnian brothers and sisters who were taken from us and sincerely share the pain of their families and loved ones left behind."

Türkiye officially declared July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide" according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

Srebrenica Genocide

In the spring of 1993, the UN Security Council declared Srebrenica a "safe area." However, Serb troops led by Gen. Ratko Mladic, who was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, overran the UN-protected zone.

Dutch troops responsible for safeguarding people in the UN zone failed to act when Serb forces occupied it on July 11, killing 2,000 men and boys in a single day.

Approximately 15,000 Bosniaks fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops hunted them down, killing an additional 6,000 people.