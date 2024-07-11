India's state-run refiners are jointly negotiating a long-term oil import deal with Russia, a government source aware of the development said on Thursday.

India and Russia have yet to finalise terms, such as the payment currency, for the imports, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"Joint negotiations of state refiners with Russia are already happening," the source said.

Indian private refiners Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries have already signed term deals for Russian oil imports. Nayara is part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft .