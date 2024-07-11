Residents of Gaza City were trapped in houses and bodies lay uncollected in the streets under an intense new Israeli assault, even as Washington pushed for a peace deal at talks in Egypt and Qatar.

Hamas stated a massive Israeli assault on Gaza City this week could wreck efforts to finally end the war just as negotiations have entered the home stretch.

Home to more than a quarter of Gaza's residents before the war, Gaza City was destroyed during the first weeks of fighting last year, but hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have returned to homes in the ruins.

They have now once again been ordered out by the Israeli military.

The Gaza health ministry said it had reports of people trapped and others killed inside their houses in the Tel Al Hawa and Sabra districts of Gaza City, and rescuers could not reach them.

Despite army instructions on Wednesday to residents of Gaza City that they could use two "safe routes" to head south, many residents refused to heed the order. Some posted a hashtag on social media: "We are not leaving".

"We will die but not leave to the south. We have tolerated starvation and bombs for nine months and we are ready to die as martyrs here," said Mohammad Ali, 30, reached by text message.

Ali, whose family has relocated several times within the city, said they had been running short of food, water and medicine.

"The occupation bombs Gaza City as if the war was restarting. We hope there will be a ceasefire soon, but if not then is God's will."

