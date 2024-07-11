Marking nearly three decades since a massacre that shocked the world, Türkiye has said: "We will never forget the Srebrenica genocide.”

"We commemorate with respect and mercy our Bosniak brothers and sisters who were martyred in the Srebrenica genocide 29 years ago," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X on Thursday.

Stressing that the genocide remains a black stain of human history, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on X: "We will commemorate July 11th every year in our country as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the Srebrenica Genocide.”

“If humanity had truly learned from the harrowing events in Srebrenica , where over 8,000 people were killed solely because of their identities and beliefs without making any distinction between the young and the old, the genocide in Gaza would not have taken place today,” Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X.

Amid the “relentless genocide” happening in Gaza, there are valuable lessons for all to learn from Srebrenica, urging people to strive for a livable world where human dignity is cherished and preserved, Altun stated.

He recalled the words of the first President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aliya Izetbegovic: "A forgotten genocide is repeated." The July 11 Srebrenica Genocide is "one of the most painful chapters in modern history that has yet to be closed," Altun also said.

Altun stressed that a “horrifying genocide” unfolded before the eyes of the entire world in an area designated as a "safe zone" by the UN in Srebrenica.

“Ratko Mladic, etched in history as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia,’ like those who perpetuate the genocide in Gaza today, was tragically blinded by ideology and ignored the pleas of reason, common sense, and conscience,” Turkish communications director added.

Underlining that the UN General Assembly adopted the Srebrenica Genocide Resolution with the support of Türkiye in May, he said this resolution mandates that Srebrenica be taught to younger generations worldwide as a lesson.

A circular signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan designates July 11 in Türkiye as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the Srebrenica Genocide.

“This day aims to share the profound pain and to condemn genocide and crimes against humanity. We hope that this tragic event will deepen humanity’s conscience and awareness and awaken dormant consciences to the genocide unfolding in Gaza before the eyes of the entire world,” he sa id.

He added that the bodies of 14 more victims will be laid to rest at this year's mass funeral on July 11.

“I pray for Allah's mercy upon the Bosnian War victims who were massacred throughout brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly those who endured genocide in Srebrenica, all Bosnian martyrs, and Aliya Izetbegovic, the first President of the Independent Bosnia and Herzegovina, who showed the world that even war has its ethics,” he added.

Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of the 1995 genocide are buried in a memorial cemetery in Potocari in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Newly identified victims laid to rest

This May, with overwhelming support, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution designating July 11 Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day.