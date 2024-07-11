TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan slams Biden over Ukraine, Gaza at NATO summit
Turkish President Erdogan warns of dangerous Western approaches to Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, urges dialogue over military action.
Erdogan slams Biden over Ukraine, Gaza at NATO summit
Erdogan criticised Western strategies in Ukraine and Gaza in Nato summit. / Photo: AA / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 11, 2024

As US President Joe Biden seeks international support for Ukraine amid Russian advances and tempers criticism of his support for Israel in its ongoing war on Gaza, he faces dissent from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In exclusive written responses shared with Newsweek, Erdogan, in Washington, DC, for the annual NATO summit, criticised Western strategies in Ukraine and Gaza.

Erdogan argued that Western powers were taking potentially dangerous approaches to both conflicts, which he warned could escalate into larger regional confrontations.

RelatedNATO members 'cannot turn a blind eye' to Gaza: Türkiye

"The solution is a lasting peace achieved through dialogue"

RECOMMENDED

On Ukraine, the main issue at the NATO gathering, Erdogan reaffirmed his stance against joining the war, despite Biden's calls for NATO unity against Russia.

"The solution is not more bloodshed and suffering, but rather a lasting peace achieved through dialogue," Erdogan told Newsweek.

He criticised Western allies' strategies, stating, "The attitude of some of our Western allies towards Russia has only fueled the fire. This has resulted in more harm than good for Ukraine. In contrast, we have engaged in dialogue with both warring parties in an effort to bring them closer to peace."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff