WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indirect nuclear talks with US are ongoing via Oman: Iran
Local press has reported that Tehran is still conducting indirect nuclear talks with Washington via Muscat, quoting Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.
Indirect nuclear talks with US are ongoing via Oman: Iran
Iran's Etemad newspaper quoted Iran's acting foreign minister as saying that indirect nuclear talks were continuing with the US. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2024

Iran is still conducting indirect nuclear talks with the United States via Oman, Iran's Etemad newspaper quoted Iran's acting foreign minister as saying.

Ali Bagheri Kani's reported comments on Thursday followed remarks on Monday in which a White House spokesperson said the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran under the newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Indirect talks are being conducted through Oman but the negotiation process is confidential and its details cannot be recounted," Bagheri Kani was quoted as saying.

Efforts were being made to leave "suitable grounds" for negotiations for the new Iranian government that will take office in the next few weeks.

RelatedCan Masoud Pezeshkian transform Iran's domestic and foreign policy?
RECOMMENDED

Pezeshkian, a low-profile moderate who won Iran's run-off presidential vote last week, has said he will promote a pragmatic foreign policy and ease tensions with the six powers that have been involved in now-stalled nuclear talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

However, foreign policy in Iran is ultimately decided by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who warned last month prior to elections that "one who thinks that nothing can be done without the favour of America will not manage the country well."

Pezeshkian is taking office at a time of growing Middle East tensions over the Israeli war on Gaza and over cross-border fire between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which have exacerbated disputes between Tehran and Washington.

In a letter to Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian resistance fighter group Hamas, Pezeshkian reiterated on Wednesday Tehran's continued support for Palestinians against "the occupation of the Zionist regime (Israel)."

RelatedOn Iran, Israel and who has the right to self-defence and sovereignty
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff