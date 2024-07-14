On the night of July 15, 2016, Türkiye faced one of the most critical moments in its modern history.

A rogue faction within the Turkish Armed Forces, affiliated with the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), launched a coup aimed at overthrowing the government.

Tanks rolled into the streets, fighter jets roared over the capital, and key infrastructures were seized.

However, what transpired that night was not the fall of a government, but a remarkable defence of democracy that would fundamentally reshape the nation's political landscape, social fabric and collective consciousness.

Defence of democracy

The coup attempt was a direct assault on Türkiye's democratic institutions. The plotters aimed to seize control of the government and impose military rule, undermining the will of the people, which is expressed through democratic elections.

However, the Turkish public responded with unprecedented swiftness and resolve. As news of the coup spread, thousands of citizens flooded the streets, defying curfew orders and risking their lives to confront the armed forces.

People from all walks of life—young and old, rich and poor, urban and rural—came together in their determination to protect democracy.

This collective action was a profound testament to the Turkish people's commitment to democratic principles and civilian rule.

The courage and solidarity displayed on that night reaffirmed the importance of democratic rule in Türkiye and showcased the power of a unified populace in defending the nation's core values.

“Those who planned the treacherous coup attempt wrote the scenario abroad,” said Ismail Hakki Turunc, president of the 15 July Association, a non-governmental organisation established on August 20, 2016. “Both the sacrifice made by our nation and the leadership qualities of our president were important factors in suppressing it,” he said.

The events of July 15 brought together people from diverse backgrounds, political affiliations and social strata to take a unified stand against the toppling of Turkish democracy.

This unprecedented display of solidarity transcended the usual political and social divides. Political parties, often at odds with each other, stood together in condemning the coup attempt.

This unity also played a crucial role in healing some of the divisions within Turkish society, at least temporarily, as people recognised their common commitment to the nation's democratic ideals.

FETO’s infiltration exposed

The failed coup highlighted the extent of FETO's infiltration into various state institutions, including the military, judiciary, and police.

This revelation was both shocking and sobering. It underscored the deep-rooted and insidious nature of the threat posed by FETO, which had spent years clandestinely embedding its members within the state's apparatus.