Over 60 bodies retrieved from under rubble in Shejaiya after Israeli attack
Following the Israeli army's withdrawal a day before, Palestinian medics say that more than 60 bodies have been removed from rubble in the Gaza City neighbourhood.
A Palestinian woman inspects the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from Shejaiya neighborhood in the eastern part of Gaza City, July 10, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2024

Palestinian medics retrieved more than 60 bodies from under the rubble in the Shejaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City after Israeli troop withdrawal from the area, the Civil Defence Agency has said.

"Dozens of bodies are still trapped under the rubble in the neighbourhood," spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told a press conference on Thursday.

He said Israeli forces destroyed more than 85 percent of the residential buildings in the neighborhood.

"Shejaiya has become a disaster area that is not suitable for habitation," he added.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said that it had ended its military operation in the Shejaiya neighbourhood after a two-week incursion, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction.

Basal said at least 50 people are also believed to have been killed in an Israeli offensive into Tel al-Hawa west of Gaza City.

"Many families are trapped by the Israeli offensive, with rescuers unable to reach them," he added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7,2023 attack by Hamas.

Over 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

