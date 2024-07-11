Palestinian medics retrieved more than 60 bodies from under the rubble in the Shejaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City after Israeli troop withdrawal from the area, the Civil Defence Agency has said.

"Dozens of bodies are still trapped under the rubble in the neighbourhood," spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told a press conference on Thursday.

He said Israeli forces destroyed more than 85 percent of the residential buildings in the neighborhood.

"Shejaiya has become a disaster area that is not suitable for habitation," he added.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army said that it had ended its military operation in the Shejaiya neighbourhood after a two-week incursion, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction.

Basal said at least 50 people are also believed to have been killed in an Israeli offensive into Tel al-Hawa west of Gaza City.