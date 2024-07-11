Kenyan President William Ruto has dismissed all of his cabinet ministers and promised to form a new government that will be lean and efficient following weeks of protests over high taxes and poor governance.

In a televised address Thursday, the president also dismissed the attorney general and said ministries will be run by their permanent secretaries.

"Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers … (under) Constitution decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General," said Ruto.

He retained deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who also acts as prime cabinet secretary.

Related Kenyan protesters rethink strategy after demonstrations become violent

Weeks of unrest