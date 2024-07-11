Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Israel's ongoing atrocities on the Palestinians and warned that attempts to cooperate with Israel within NATO is "not acceptable."

"Until a comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO level will not be approved by Türkiye," Erdogan said on the final day of a NATO summit in the US.

Stressing that in an environment where the global conscience takes to the streets to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, Erdogan said the ongoing military support to Israel is "unacceptable."

"The Netanyahu administration, with its expansionist and reckless policies, endangers the security of not only its own citizens, but also the entire region," he stressed, referring to hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his war cabinet which repeatedly ignored truce plans approved by Hamas.