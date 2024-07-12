Friday, July 12, 2024

1703 GMT –– United Nations chief Antonio Guterres declared that there is no alternative to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA and 118 countries backed the relief organisation as indispensable, amid stepped-up efforts by Israel to dismantle it.

The UN Relief and Works Agency provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. Since war erupted nine months ago between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, UN officials have stressed that UNRWA is the backbone of aid operations.

"My appeal to everyone is this: Protect UNRWA, protect UNRWA staff, and protect UNRWA's mandate - including through funding," Guterres told an UNRWA pledging conference in New York. "Let me be clear: there is no alternative to UNRWA."

1830 GMT –– One more Hezbollah member killed in clashes with Israeli army

The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced the death of another fighter in clashes with Israel.

In a statement, the group identified the fighter as Ali Hasan Nahla, which said he was killed "on the road to Jerusalem," in reference to the Hezbollah fight in support of the Palestinian resistance facing the Israeli devastating onslaught in Gaza.

The new fatality brings the total number of Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October 8, 2023, to 367, according to an Anadolu news agency tally.

1752 GMT –– Egypt denies security arrangements with Israel over Gaza borders: media

An Egyptian source denied the existence of security arrangements between Cairo and Tel Aviv over the borders with Gaza.

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel cited a source, without mentioning his name, who denied the existence of such security arrangements and considered it as "Israeli rumours."

"There are Israeli parties that work through spreading rumours on new security arrangements with Israel in an attempt to hide its failures in Gaza," the source said, without naming them. He added that there are still stuck points that prevent progress in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

"Egypt has exerted big efforts in the past period to achieve progress in the truce negotiations in Gaza," the Egyptian source also said.

1647 GMT –– Israeli strike kills four aid workers: UK-based group

A UK-based aid group said one of its employees in Gaza was killed in an Israeli strike that hit its warehouse located inside an Israeli-declared humanitarian safe zone. The strike also killed three staffers from other aid groups using the warehouse, the al-Khair foundation said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to AP’s request for comment on Friday’s strike. The warehouse was located in Muwasi, an area on Gaza’s Mediterranean coast that is part of a "humanitarian safe zone" where Israeli has told Palestinians to take refuge.

1624 GMT –– Palestinian dies from injuries sustained during Israeli raid

A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds sustained during a raid by Israeli forces on a village in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced the death of a Palestinian in the village of Abwein, northwest of Ramallah city, after he was taken to a hospital.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa said the Palestinian was directly shot by the Israeli forces during clashes with Palestinians in the village.

1547 GMT –– El Ghazi wins case against Mainz over pro-Palestine posts

A German labour court said that Bundesliga football club Mainz had unfairly terminated the contract of winger Anwar El Ghazi after the player made pro-Palestinian comments about the war in Gaza on social media.

The court in the city of Mainz said in a statement it had ruled in favour of El Ghazi, who had brought a case against the club.

Mainz's decision to dismiss the former Dutch international last year "did not terminate the employment relationship" and the contact between the parties remained valid, the court said.

The ruling entitled El Ghazi to a payment from Mainz of more than $1.63 million, AFP's sports subsidiary SID reported.

1533 GMT –– Bodies of over 60 Palestinians retrieved from western Gaza City

At least 61 Palestinian bodies were retrieved after a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from an area southwest of Gaza City, four days after initiating a military operation there.

Mahmoud Basal, the Palestinian Civil Defence spokesperson in Gaza, stated that “the Israeli army is retreating from the Tal al Hawa neighbourhood, the industrial area, and the Patient Friend’s Hospital, extending to Route 8 on the southern outskirts of Tal al Hawa."

Basal added that "Civil Defence teams discovered the remains of deceased individuals and completely incinerated residences in Tel al-Hawa and the industrial area."

"We retrieved charred bodies from a single family, and we continue to receive distress calls from the Tal al Hawa neighbourhood and the industrial area,” he added.

1457 GMT –– World Court to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation on July 19

The International Court of Justice will deliver its opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19, the ICJ said.

A record 52 countries presented arguments at what is also known as the World Court about the legal ramifications of Israel's actions in the territories in February after the UN General Assembly asked the ICJ in 2022 for an advisory, non-binding, opinion.

While Israel has ignored such opinions in the past, the ICJ ruling next week could add political pressure over its devastating nine-month-old war against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

The UN-affiliated ICJ is the only international court that adjudicates general disputes between nations and it gives advisory opinions on international legal issues.

1453 GMT –– Hamas accuses Netanyahu of stalling prisoner exchange agreement

Hamas slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to introduce new demands that were not part of previous proposals discussed with mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

Izzat al Rishq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, accused Netanyahu of stalling the talks, searching for reasons to obstruct the prisoner exchange agreement.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that any agreement resulting from current negotiations “must allow Tel Aviv to return to combat in Gaza,” claiming that Hamas “is holding firm to demands that jeopardize Israel's security.”

“Netanyahu's frantic attempts to add new demands and titles, which were not included in all previous proposals with the mediators, confirm that he is still stalling, procrastinating, and seeking to obstruct the agreement,” al Rishq said in a statement published by Hamas on Telegram.

1426 GMT –– EU commissioner condemns demolition of school by Israel in West Bank

The top EU crisis management official on Friday condemned the demolition of a school by Israel in the occupied West Bank, reminding that education facilities are protected under international humanitarian law (IHL).

"I condemn the demolition by Israel of a school in Khallet Amera in the West Bank," Janez Lenarcic, EU commissioner for crisis management, said on X. "Depriving children of their right to education is unacceptable."

"Education facilities are protected by IHL," Lenarcic added.

1322 GMT –– Houthis report new US-UK airstrikes on Hudaida Airport

Yemen’s Houthis reported that US and UK aircraft conducted three air strikes on the Hudaida International Airport in the western Yemeni governorate overlooking the Red Sea.

"Aircraft from the American-British coalition carried out three air strikes on the Hudaida International Airport," said the Houthi-affiliated al Masirah satellite channel.

The channel did not provide additional details regarding the outcome of the airstrikes, and there was no comment from Washington or London on the Houthi statement.

1314 GMT –– Over 6,000 Palestinians missing since Oct. 7: Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said about 6,400 Palestinians have been reported missing since October 7, 2023 and they are yet to be found, a British daily reported.

It is assumed that they are either trapped under debris, buried without identification, or held in Israeli detention, while others have been separated from their loved ones, who have been unable to contact them, according to the report of The Guardian.

Since April, the ICRC said about 1,100 new cases of missing people have been registered and remain unsolved.

"Each week we can receive anywhere between 500 and 2,500 calls to our hotlines, and the majority of these are requests for missing family members," Sarah Davies, an ICRC spokesperson, said in the report.

1248 GMT –– Netanyahu’s new demands complicate potential hostage exchange, ceasefire with Hamas: Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heightened his demands as discussions between Tel Aviv and the Palestinian group Hamas resumed regarding a new ceasefire and hostage exchange in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to Israel's Walla website, Netanyahu has set stringent conditions for the cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement.