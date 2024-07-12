Washington DC — In a significant prelude to the ongoing NATO summit in the US capital, TRT World hosted an enlightening panel discussion in Washington DC titled "NATO Town Hall," gathering insights from top policy experts on the alliance's evolving role in global security.

Amid rising tensions in Ukraine and the ongoing Israeli war on besieged Gaza, Thursday's event provided a comprehensive examination of NATO's strategic expansion, current threats, and the critical perspectives of its members.

The distinguished panel featured notable experts, including Kadir Ustun, Charles Kupchan, Retired Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, and Kathleen McInnis. Together, they highlighted the complexities and challenges NATO faces in an increasingly multipolar world.

Kadir Ustun, Executive Director at SETA DC, inaugurated the dialogue by emphasising NATO's expansion since the Madrid Summit and Türkiye's pivotal role within the alliance.

"Türkiye has been the strong link in NATO. It wants conversations to happen to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Ankara wants it sooner rather than later," Ustun remarked, underscoring Turkey's desire for swift diplomatic resolutions.

Charles Kupchan, former Special Assistant to President Obama and senior director for European affairs on the National Security Council (NSC), addressed Türkiye's potential influence in resolving the Palestinian issue.

"NATO is not focused on Gaza. However, Türkiye could be a fulcrum on this issue. In fact, it could be front and centre in solving the problem in Gaza."

These comments come in the backdrop of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement on the eve of the NATO summit, asserting that Palestinians are simply defending their homes, streets, and homeland in Gaza, and accusing Israel of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Gaza, where civilians live and take shelter for days.

Erdogan stated, "We have objected to this since Day One."

On Thursday as well, as NATO summit concluded, Erdogan lashed out at Israel and pledged Türkiye won't endorse the bloc's collaboration with Tel Aviv which is carrying out massacres of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, "with its expansionist and reckless policies," endangers the security of not only its own citizens, but also the entire region, he said.

Cohesion within the alliance