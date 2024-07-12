South Korea will begin deploying drone-melting laser weapons designed to shoot down North Korean UAVs this year, the country's arms procurement agency said.

The new laser weapons dubbed the "StarWars Project" by the South are invisible, noise-free, require no additional ammunition, operate solely on electricity and cost only about $1.45 per shot, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The "Block-I" system, developed by Hanwha Aerospace, will be "put into operational deployment in the military this year", Lee Sang-yo, a DAPA official, said.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

In December 2022, Seoul said five North Korean drones crossed into the South, the first such incident in five years, prompting its military to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets, but they failed to shoot any of them down.

The South's "ability to respond to North Korea's drone provocations will be significantly enhanced" by the laser weapons system, DAPA said in a statement Thursday.

It has successfully achieved a 100 percent shoot-down rate in previous tests, and with future improvements, it could become a "game-changing" weapons system capable of countering aircraft and ballistic missiles in the future, DAPA said.

'Weapon of the future'