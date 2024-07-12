Pakistan's Supreme Court has granted jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party around 20 seats in parliament reserved for women and minorities, months after national elections marred by allegations of pre-poll rigging.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was and is a political party which secured and won… general seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the general elections of 2024," in the majority decision read by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday.

"It is declared that lack or denial of an election symbol doesn’t in any manner affect the constitutional or legal rights of a political party to participate in an election."

"The PTI shall be entitled to reserved seats for women and minorities in the national assembly accordingly," he added.

In February polls, candidates loyal to Imran Khan won the largest share of seats — despite an election commission ruling requiring them to contest as independents.

Unelected seats reserved for women and non-Muslims are handed out to parties in proportion to the number of elected seats they secured.

Appeal decision pending

Pakistan's lower house elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister for a second term in March, three weeks after the February 8 general elections.​​​​​​​