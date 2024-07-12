Europe's leaders have defended US President Joe Biden after a number of gaffes during a NATO summit while the continent's media took them as further evidence he was not fit to defeat Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

Biden, 81, drew gasps at the gathering in Washington when he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin" before mixing up the names of his vice president, Kamala Harris and Trump during a press conference that his aides had arranged to shore up public trust in his mental faculties.

Biden has faced calls from fellow Democrats and supporters to drop his re-election campaign after a sometimes incoherent performance against Trump in a televised June 27 debate crystallised concerns about his ability to win the November 5 vote and handle the demands of the White House.

While European leaders who attended the summit were diplomatic about Biden and praised the organisation of the summit, the European press, such as Britain's Daily Telegraph, concluded that "Biden looks finished".

"Slips of tongue happen, and if you always monitor everyone, you will find enough of them," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said when asked by reporters about Biden confusing Zelenskyy with Putin.

Newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking before Biden's gaffes, said he and the president were able to address a number of issues "at pace" during their first meeting.

"He was actually on really good form, and mentally agile - absolutely across all the detail," Starmer told the BBC in an interview.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Biden looked "well" and that he attended all summit sessions, unlike other leaders. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was less effusive but praised Biden’s organisation of "a very good summit".

Other European politicians were less forgiving.

Related Biden misidentifies Harris as Trump after mixing up Zelenskyy, Putin names

Geert Wilders, whose far-right party won the Netherlands’ last election, made fun of Biden, posting a photo of Zelenskyy and Harris on X under the title: "President Putin meets Vice President Trump."