A professional sport is often a numbers game. Scoring and batting averages, tie-breaks, match points, world record times – these numbers often dictate an athlete's life span.

Once we retire, those very numbers follow us – inscribed in our professional history; a value attributed to our legacy and contribution to the sport.

In our prime, those very numbers dictate the value of our contracts; determine the trajectory of our market value to brands and sponsors; and for the most part, buy our silence as public personalities.

It is the ransom we are paid to be gagged from uttering the truth as it stands. It is the price of manufactured consent and complicity in a system that would have us perform on our platforms to entertain and sell tickets but not dare use those same platforms to bear witness.

Gaza suffering

If indeed numbers carry such great value, why does the scoreboard for humanity look so bleak?

Look at Palestine. Seventy-five years of a gruesome occupation. In Gaza, nine months of genocide. Some 186,000 children, men and women who have been estimated dead from injuries, diseases, malnutrition, and overall trauma.

At least 146 journalists killed. Some 1.7 million Palestinians displaced. More than 142,000 homes obliterated, 312,000 homes partially destroyed, 467 schools damaged, 2,590 industrial facilities destroyed and 361 healthcare facilities destroyed.

An entire people massacred by a systematic regime. These are the numbers that we should all be familiar with after all these months of resolute carnage, live streamed for the world to see.

The privilege of playing sports is not handed to us by the ruling elite. We play as children in backyards, alleyways, public parks and street corners. We play despite poor funding in lower socio-economic areas, where adequate public resources are not made available to our youth.

We play to process, to grieve, to vent, and to dream. That privilege is a blessing of Almighty God on every child on the face of this earth – including the children of Gaza. They, like us and our children, have the right to dream and work relentlessly to achieve that dream and become champions.

The values of sports are noble; they teach us brotherhood and sisterhood, compassion, discipline and resilience. Above all, sport teaches us humility: our talent is honed but it is our faith in God and what He has decreed for our paths that keeps us determined. So, when the ungodly happens, it is essential that athletes speak up.

Risking it all

Muhammad Ali, John Carlos, Tommie Smith, Peter Norman, Bill Russell, Mahmoud Abdul Rauf, Colin Kaepernick, and so many others paved the way to use sports as a catalyst for change. At the risk of losing it all, they spoke, marched, kneeled and questioned.